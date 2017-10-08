VIDEO: Police suspect arson in fire at JCPenney store in Sunvalley Mall

CONCORD (KRON) — Authorities are investigating after someone set fire to the JCPenney store at Sunvalley Mall in Concord.

Police and firefighters responded to reports of a large fire in the northwest corner of the building on Sunvalley Blvd. Saturday evening.

About 20 employees and 50 customers were evacuated with no injuries, according to Sgt. Jeff Ross of Concord Police Department.

Several clothing racks and a portion of the building is damaged, Sgt. Ross said.

Investigators have determined the fire to be arson.

The fire department is still investigating.

No suspect descriptions were released.

No further details are available at this time.

