VIDEO: Vegas shooter’s note reveals calculated plan

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A law enforcement official says investigators believe a note found in the Las Vegas shooter’s hotel room contained a series of numbers that helped him calculate more precise shots.

The official says Saturday that the numbers found on a note on a nightstand included the distance between the high-rise hotel room that Stephen Paddock was using as a perch and the concert the victims were attending.

The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the details of the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Investigators are still trying to determine why Paddock committed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

He killed 58 people and wounded hundreds of others last Sunday before taking his own life.

