1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Mendocino County fires

MENDOCINO COUNTY (KRON) — One person was killed and two people were seriously injured in the fires burning in Mendocino County, according to Cal Fire.

The wind-driven fire has burned 10,000 acres and is located west of Mendocino National Forest, south of Black Bart and north of Highway 20.

Evacuations are in place for areas of Potter Valley, the Community of Redwood Valley and Golden Rule.

Evacuation centers: Ukiah High School and Willits City Hall.

The large animal evacuation center is at Ukiah Fair Grounds.

