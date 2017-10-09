114,000 residents without power due to North Bay firestorm

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — There are currently 114,000 customers without power due to the wildfires raging in the North Bay.

The majority of those customers in Sonoma and Napa counties, according to PG&E.

If you see a downed power line, assume it is live. Stay away and don’t touch it.

Statement from PG&E:

We’ve received numerous reports of downed power lines and poles in Sonoma and Napa counties due to the fires. We want to remind people in the area (including your reporters and photogs), if they see a downed power line – assume it’s live, stay away and don’t touch it. Currently, we have about 114,000 customers out of power, with the majority of those customers in Sonoma and Napa counties. We will be assessing damage once it is safe to do so and once we’ve received permission from first responders. We have activated multiple emergency operations centers throughout our service area to facilitate our response to the fires. We are establishing base camps in Napa and Sonoma counties. Also, we are bringing in additional crews from other parts of our service area to support the response. Additional updates to follow.

