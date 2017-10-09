4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck San Jose Monday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck at around 5:53 p.m. and was centered about 9 miles southeast of the city’s Alum Rock area.

It had a depth of about 4.3 miles.

The earthquake could be felt all the way in San Francisco.

A KRON4 Viewer in Modesto also said they felt the quake.

Information from USGS:

Preliminary Earthquake Report Magnitude 4.4 Date-Time · 10 Oct 2017 00:53:18 UTC · 9 Oct 2017 17:53:18 near epicenter · 9 Oct 2017 16:53:18 standard time in your timezone Location 37.310N 121.680W Depth 7 km Distances · 14 km (9 miles) E (80 degrees) of Seven Trees, CA · 14 km (9 miles) ESE (116 degrees) of Alum Rock, CA · 19 km (12 miles) E (100 degrees) of San Jose City Hall, CA Location Uncertainty Horizontal: 0.1 km; Vertical 0.3 km Parameters Nph = 78; Dmin = 4.8 km; Rmss = 0.06 seconds; Gp = 33°

Version = 3 Event ID nc 72906781

