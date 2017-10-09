4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck San Jose Monday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck at around 5:53 p.m. and was centered about 9 miles southeast of the city’s Alum Rock area.

It had a depth of about 4.3 miles.

The earthquake could be felt all the way in San Francisco.

A KRON4 Viewer in Modesto also said they felt the quake.

Information from USGS:

Preliminary Earthquake Report
Magnitude
4.4
Date-Time
·         10 Oct 2017 00:53:18 UTC
·         9 Oct 2017 17:53:18 near epicenter
·         9 Oct 2017 16:53:18 standard time in your timezone
Location
37.310N 121.680W
Depth
7 km
Distances
·         14 km (9 miles) E (80 degrees) of Seven Trees, CA
·         14 km (9 miles) ESE (116 degrees) of Alum Rock, CA
·         19 km (12 miles) E (100 degrees) of San Jose City Hall, CA
Location Uncertainty
Horizontal: 0.1 km; Vertical 0.3 km
Parameters
Nph = 78; Dmin = 4.8 km; Rmss = 0.06 seconds; Gp = 33°
Version = 3
Event ID
nc 72906781

Check out KRON 4’s Interactive Earthquake Map and stay with KRON 4 for all your Earthquake Alerts.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

