A Carl’s Jr. in Santa Rosa gave away free meals to residents fleeing wildfires

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A local Carl’s Jr. in Santa Rosa gave food away for free to wildfire evacuees.

“I left at 1:30 in the morning and the parking lot was starting the fill-up so I knew I needed to come back here because people might need to use the restroom, have some coffee,” said Gail Hughes.

“Some of these guys were hungry, so then I decided, let’s just make some food,” Hughes told KRON4 News.

They gave away as much as they could until their gas turned off.

Hughes said the people stopping by have been very thankful and some even offered to help cook.

