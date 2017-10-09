Comcast opens free WiFi hotspots for fire affected areas

By Published: Updated:

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Comcast is making WiFi hotspots available for free to assist with communications during the North Bay firestorm.

Due to the fires burning in Sonoma and Napa counties, cell service has been down.

Comcast is helping those without service by removing restrictions for their WiFi.

Officials said they can use the WiFi to send messages and even make calls.

You can login to a Comcast WiFi hotspot as a guest, no password required.

Find a hotspot here.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s