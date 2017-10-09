Comcast opens free WiFi hotspots for fire affected areas

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Comcast is making WiFi hotspots available for free to assist with communications during the North Bay firestorm.
Due to the fires burning in Sonoma and Napa counties, cell service has been down.
Comcast is helping those without service by removing restrictions for their WiFi.
Officials said they can use the WiFi to send messages and even make calls.
You can login to a Comcast WiFi hotspot as a guest, no password required.
Comcast is making WiFi hotspots available for FREE to assist with communications during the #TubbsFire: https://t.co/vW1XxjHNNw
— SantaRosaFire (@SantaRosaFire) October 9, 2017
