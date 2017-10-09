Fire forces evacuations near the Carneros Inn

(KRON) KRON4 News has learned of mandatory evacuations in the Napa area
Here is what the CHP just tweeted:
Mandatory Evacs: Old Sonoma Rd to Buhman Ave, Dealy Lane, Henry Rd, Coombsville Rd, Wild Horse Valley Rd, Carneros Inn. Per NCSO
— CHP Napa Area (@CHP_Napa) October 9, 2017
Napa Sonoma County fires
Napa Sonoma County fires x
