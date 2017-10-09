Full list: School closures due to North Bay fires

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — A wildfire raging through Sonoma and Novato Counties is forcing schools in the area to close.
Here is the full list of school closures in the North Bay:
All Petaluma schools
Pope Valley School
All Napa Valley Unified School District
Sonoma Valley Unified School District
- Alexander Valley
- Bellevue
- Bennett Valley
- Cinnabar
- Cloverdale
- Dunham
- Forestville
- Gravenstein
- Geyserville
- Harmony
- Healdsburg
- Kenwood
- Liberty
- Mark West
- Monte Rio
- Oak Grove
- Old Adobe
- Piner-Olivet
- Roseland
- Rincon Valley
- Santa Rosa
- Sebastopol Union
- Sonoma Valley
- SCOE Alternative Education
- Twin Hills
- Two Rock
- Waugh
- Windsor
- Wright
Mendocino County
- New Beginnings
- Orr Creek
