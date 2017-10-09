Full list: School closures due to North Bay fires

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — A wildfire raging through Sonoma and Novato Counties is forcing schools in the area to close.

Here is the full list of school closures in the North Bay:

All Petaluma schools

Pope Valley School

All Napa Valley Unified School District

Sonoma Valley Unified School District

Alexander Valley

Bellevue

Bennett Valley

Cinnabar

Cloverdale

Dunham

Forestville

Gravenstein

Geyserville

Harmony

Healdsburg

Kenwood

Liberty

Mark West

Monte Rio

Oak Grove

Old Adobe

Piner-Olivet

Roseland

Rincon Valley

Santa Rosa

Sebastopol Union

Sonoma Valley

SCOE Alternative Education

Twin Hills

Two Rock

Waugh

Windsor

Wright

Mendocino County

New Beginnings

Orr Creek

