Full list: School closures due to North Bay fires

By Published: Updated:
Santa Rosa

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — A wildfire raging through Sonoma and Novato Counties is forcing schools in the area to close.

Here is the full list of school closures in the North Bay:

All Petaluma schools

Pope Valley School

All Napa Valley Unified School District

Sonoma Valley Unified School District

  • Alexander Valley 
  • Bellevue 
  • Bennett Valley 
  • Cinnabar 
  • Cloverdale 
  • Dunham 
  • Forestville 
  • Gravenstein 
  • Geyserville 
  • Harmony 
  • Healdsburg 
  • Kenwood 
  • Liberty 
  • Mark West 
  • Monte Rio 
  • Oak Grove 
  • Old Adobe 
  • Piner-Olivet 
  • Roseland 
  • Rincon Valley 
  • Santa Rosa 
  • Sebastopol Union 
  • Sonoma Valley 
  • SCOE Alternative Education 
  • Twin Hills 
  • Two Rock 
  • Waugh 
  • Windsor 
  • Wright

Mendocino County 

  • New Beginnings
  • Orr Creek

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s