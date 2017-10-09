Gov. Brown declares state of emergency due to North Bay wildfires

(KRON) — California Governor Jerry Brown has declared a State of Emergency Monday due to the wildfires raging in several counties in the North Bay.

The emergency proclamation was issued for Napa, Sonoma and Yuba counties due to the effects of multiple fires, including the Tubbs and Atlas fires.

The fires have damaged critical infrastructure, threatened thousands of homes and caused the evacuation of residents.

