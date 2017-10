KRON4’s Mark Danon evacuated in Sonoma County fire

(KRON) KRON4’s morning news anchor Mark Danon and his family have been evacuated in the Sonoma County fire.

Mark live above the Sonoma town square. Fire was burning on the ridge above his home.

Massive evacuations are under way in Sonoma and Napa counties.

