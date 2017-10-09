Lake County residents told to boil water before drinking due to massive wildfire

LAKE COUNTY (KRON) — Lake County residents are being told to boil their water before drinking due to the massive North Bay wildfires that have charred over 70,000 acres.

The Golden State Water Company, which provides water to Lake County residents, issued the voluntary boil water notice.

The water company will tell residents when it is safe to drink water again without boiling it.

Residents are also being asked to not use excessive water, so the pressure can be maintained for firefighting efforts.

