Lake County wildfire forces evacuations

(KRON) KRON4 News just received this message from the Clearlake Police Department:

Mandatory Evacuations for 2nd St to 17th St, and San Joaquin to Windflower Point, Burns Valley Area to Smith Lane in Clearlake due to Fire

Advisory Evacations Reed Lane to Smith Lane

Shelter is at Twin Pine Casino in Middletown

