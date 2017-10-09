MILL VALLEY (KRON) — Mill Valley Fire Chief Tom Welch has lost his home in the North Bay wildfires, according to a YouCaring page.

Welch is a resident of Santa Rosa. He lost his family home in the wildfires that have burned the region.

At least 1,500 homes have been destroyed and 70,000 acres have been charred.

Donations to the YouCaring page will go to Welch and other families.

Nearly $30,000 has been raised so far.

