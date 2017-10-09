Mill Valley fire chief Tom Welch loses his home in North Bay wildfires

By Published:
(YouCaring.com)

 

MILL VALLEY (KRON) — Mill Valley Fire Chief Tom Welch has lost his home in the North Bay wildfires, according to a YouCaring page.

Welch is a resident of Santa Rosa. He lost his family home in the wildfires that have burned the region.

At least 1,500 homes have been destroyed and 70,000 acres have been charred.

Donations to the YouCaring page will go to Welch and other families.

Nearly $30,000 has been raised so far.

(YouCaring.com)

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s