Napa, Sonoma County schools closing due to wildfires

(KRON) Schools in Napa and Sonoma County will be closed Monday.

KRON4 News got this message from Ken Burkhart, Pope Valley School Superintendent :

Pope Valley School is closed. All other superintendents in Napa County report to me they are also closing.

Burhart says the school “is not in any immediate danger.”

However, the school has no power and some staff members are evacuating their homes in the Napa area.

The Sonoma Valley Unified School District is closing every school in the district until further notice.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES