North Bay Wildfire: List of road closures

(KRON) — As a result of several wildfires in Sonoma and Napa Counties the following roadways are currently closed:
SR-12 at Warm Springs
SR-12 at Arnold
SR-12 at Watmaugh
SR-128 at Petrified Forest
SR-128 at Tubbs
Pressley Road from Rohnert Park to Bennett Valley
SR-121, south of Old Sonoma Road
SR-37 is closed from US-101 to I-80
SR-121 at Ramal
8TH at Napa
Arnold at SR-12
SR-121 at Duhig
SR-12 at SR-29
SR-121 at Sonoma County Line
Lakeville Highway (traffic is being diverted to US-101)
Westbound SR-37 AT SR-121 (traffic is being diverted to I-80)
Eastbound SR-37 at Lakeville (traffic is being diverted to US-101 towards Lakeville)
Westbound SR- 37 at Sears Point
Southbound US- 101 at Airport Road and Northbound US-101 at Bicentennial
SR-128 @ Tubbs/ Cuttings Wharf at Las Amigas
SR-12 at Watmaugh
SR-12 at Duhig
Monticello at Vichy
