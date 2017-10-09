North Bay Wildfire: List of road closures

(KRON) — As a result of several wildfires in Sonoma and Napa Counties the following roadways are currently closed:

SR-12 at Warm Springs

SR-12 at Arnold

SR-12 at Watmaugh

SR-128 at Petrified Forest

SR-128 at Tubbs

Pressley Road from Rohnert Park to Bennett Valley

SR-121, south of Old Sonoma Road

SR-37 is closed from US-101 to I-80

SR-121 at Ramal

8TH at Napa

Arnold at SR-12

SR-121 at Duhig

SR-12 at SR-29

SR-121 at Sonoma County Line

Lakeville Highway (traffic is being diverted to US-101)

Westbound SR-37 AT SR-121 (traffic is being diverted to I-80)

Eastbound SR-37 at Lakeville (traffic is being diverted to US-101 towards Lakeville)

Westbound SR- 37 at Sears Point

Southbound US- 101 at Airport Road and Northbound US-101 at Bicentennial

SR-128 @ Tubbs/ Cuttings Wharf at Las Amigas

SR-12 at Watmaugh

SR-12 at Duhig

Monticello at Vichy

