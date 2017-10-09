Smoke from North Bay wildfires fills Bay Area skies

(KRON) Smoke from wildfires raging across the North Bay is spreading south across the Bay Area.
KRON4 News is receiving reports of the smoke through the Bay Area.
Ash from the fires is also coming down in neighborhoods.
KRON4’S online weather center has details of winds and temperatures.
Napa Sonoma County fires
