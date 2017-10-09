North Bay Wildfires: Evacuation center information

(KRON) KRON4 News has put together a list of evacuation centers for the North Bay Wildfires.

Evacuation Centers and shelters

2590 1st St, Napa, CA 94558 at Crosswalk Church

Shelter at Calistoga Fairgrounds 1435 N Oak St, Calistoga

Finley Community Center at 2060 W College Ave, Santa Rosa

The Sonoma County Fairgrounds at 1350 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa

Petaluma Community Center at 320 N. McDowell Blvd, Petaluma

Twin Pine Casino located at 22223 CA-29, Middletown, CA

ANIMAL EVACS

Napa County Animal Shelter at 942 Hartle Ct, Napa will shelter dogs, cats, rabbits and other household animals.

SR Evacuees should go to the Santa Rosa Vets Memorial building 1351 Maple Ave. Finley community Center is at capacity. — SantaRosaFire (@SantaRosaFire) October 9, 2017

