ROHNERT PARK (KRON) — People are not the only ones being evacuated during the North Bay firestorm.

Dozens of animals have been displaced by the raging wildfires.

The Rohnert Park Animal Shelter, located at 301 J Rogers Lane, is making room for displaced animals as their owners find shelter.

“We’ve taken in so far about 20 cats, 12 dogs, 5 chickens,” a worker told KRON4 News. “But we are currently still taking animals in and we do have space for more animals to be brought in.”

The animal shelter posted on their Facebook asking for donates to help:

What we could really use is unscented clumping litter and the usual cleaning supplies – bleach, paper towels, sponges, etc. thanks!

You can also donate online here.

The Napa County Animal Shelter located at 942 Hartle Ct. will also accept animals.

Large animals can be evacuated to the Sonoma Fairgrounds.

