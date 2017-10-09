Santa Rosa fire jumps Highway 101

By Published: Updated:

(KRON) Multiple wind driven wildfires are burning across Sonoma and Napa Counties. KRON4 News just got this message from the Santa Rosa Police Department:

Alert: Mandatory Evacuation for area north of Hopper Avenue between Highway 101 and Coffey Lane

The Santa Rosa Fire Department has ordered a mandatory evacuation for the area north of Hopper Avenue between Highway 101 and Coffey Lane due to rapidly moving fire.

This is a life threatening event. Leave immediately.

The fire is located near Porter Creek Road, east of Windsor and north of Santa Rosa in unincorporated Sonoma County.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s department said the fire is spreading quickly and moving south down Mark West Springs Road toward Riebli Road.

Napa Sonoma County fires

 

 

