Santa Rosa police actively looking for looters taking advantage of North Bay fire victims

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Santa Rosa police are actively looking for looters who are taking advantage of victims of the massive North Bay fire.

KRON4’s Stanley Roberts says nobody is allowed in affected neighborhoods except for media and emergency crews.

Belmont police tweeted they were on patrol with the Sonoma County Sheriff helping them with evacuations and watching out for looters.

Over 1,500 structures have now been destroyed, and the Atlas Fire has charred over 50,000 acres.

In the 2015 Valley Fire, looters hit several homes, and police are on high alert for thieves stealing from burnt out homes.

