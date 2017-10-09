Shanahan says sitting Bowman is best way to maximize him

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that decreasing All-Pro linebacker NaVorro Bowman’s playing time is the best way to keep him fresh.

Bowman, who’s made a career of playing every defensive snap, was sidelined by Shanahan’s coaching staff for the better part of three possessions Sunday in the overtime loss to the Colts.

“I do strongly believe keeping Bo as fresh as possible gives him the best chance to be successful – it gives our team the best chance,” Shanahan said. “Our defense has been averaging about 80 plays a game. And that’s a little too much for him, really all our linebackers.”