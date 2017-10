LUBBOCK, Texas (KXAN) — A shooting has been reported at the Texas Tech Police Department, according to the university. Students are being told to take shelter.

According to KXAN sister station KAMC, police were called at 7:50 p.m. to the TTPD building at 413 Flint Ave. in Lubbock.

The university tweeted that the shooter is at large and the campus is on lockdown.

