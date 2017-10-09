SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — At least 1,500 structures have been destroyed in fires raging in California’s wine country on Monday.
The fire broke out overnight and has charred over 50,000 acres. Containment is still at 0 percent.
Here is some reaction from some of those affected by the raging North Bay Atlas Fire:
- WILDFIRES RAGING IN NORTH BAY GROW TO 20K ACRES
- NORTH BAY WILDFIRES: EVACUATION CENTER INFORMATION
- LIST OF SCHOOL CLOSURES DUE TO NORTH BAY FIRE
- SANTA ROSA FIRE JUMPS HIGHWAY 101
- WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES TORCH NORTH BAY HOMES
- SMOKE FROM NORTH BAY WILDFIRES FILLS BAY AREA SKIES