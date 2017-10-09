VIDEO: Fire devastates Santa Rosa’s Coffey Park

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The raging wildfires that are ripping through the North Bay have completely destroyed the Santa Rosa area of Coffey Park.

One man who lost everything spoke to KRON4’s Justine Waldman.

“It happened so fast, it was just gone,” he said.

The man told KRON4 his house burned at around midnight. He’s lived in that house for 21 years.

He could see his neighbors house up in flames and realized there was nothing he could do but get in his truck and leave.

“I just can’t even believe it. I never thought anything like that would ever happen here.”

He was able to get away with his son, wife, and dog.

Waldman drove around Coffey Park and said “there is nothing left.”

