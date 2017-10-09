NAPA (KRON) — In Napa, evacuees are wondering about their homes near Atlas Peak where the original fire began Sunday night at about 10 p.m.

That fire has grown beyond 25,000. Dozens of homes have already burned to the ground.

These friends and evacuees met up in a grocery store parking lot in Napa, consoling each other over fear of the unknown.

“We could see the blaze on the hills surrounding the highlands, both sides, both to the east and to the west,” fire evacuee Don Turner said.

Turner worries his house is a goner, but what makes things worse is that he just doesn’t know. He can’t get up the hill to see.

But if he did, his house might not be any better off than these.

Napa Sonoma County fires View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Coffey Park, Santa Rosa Santa Rosa Credit: Janice Abdalla "NapaCounty fire seen from our plane while flying into SFO tonight" Santa Rosa Santa Rosa Fountain Grove Pkwy in Santa Rosa Fountain Grove Pkwy in Santa Rosa Fountain Grove Pkwy in Santa Rosa Taken from Fulton Rd. looking towards Hopper Ln. Santa Rosa Napa Santa Rosa Santa Rosa Santa Rosa Santa Rosa Santa Rosa Santa Rosa Santa Rosa mobile homes destroyed Photo from fire evacuee Flames from a wildfire consume a home Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, east of Napa, Calif. The fire is one of several burning across Northern California’s wine country. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) A man hoses the roof of a home in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) The remains of a car sits near the Fountaingrove Inn Hotel as it burns at rear in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) A law enforcement officer blocks a road as flames burn in a residential area in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Two women hug as they watch houses burn in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Trees burn behind houses in a residential area in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Flames from a wildfire consume a a three car garage at a home Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, east of Napa, Calif. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Flames from a wildfire consume a home Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, east of Napa, Calif. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) The sun rises as flames from a wildfire burn Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, east of Napa, Calif. The fire is one of several burning across Northern California’s wine country. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Flames from a wildfire burn along a ridgeline Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Napa, Calif. The fire is one of several burning across Northern California’s wine country. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) A woman takes a photo of the sun covered from smoke and haze from fires in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Smoke and fire rise from the Fountaingrove Inn Hotel as it burns in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Firefighters hose down a burning tree in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Flames from a wildfire consume a home Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, east of Napa, Calif. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early Monday, sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) Mobile home community, Santa Rosa (CNN)

“I felt blessed in that we’re safe and we’re healthy,” Turner said.

The huge fire, which Cal Fire says will have crews fighting it for weeks, also forced Edward Graziani’s father to evacuate.

“He called this morning and said, ‘Hey, I was evacuated. Can you tell me whether the house is still there?’” Graziani said.

He hasn’t been able to get a look either, but he knows some of his dad’s neighbors already lost their home.

“I think we’re gonna lose the house,” Graziani said. “I just gotta find him. He just lost–we just lost our mom.”

But finding his dad is hard, with no cell service and with WiFi only at hotspots like Starbucks.

Service providers say getting towers back up is a priority.

Meanwhile, Cal Fire has been getting help from agencies all over the state to attack the historic fire from all sides.

