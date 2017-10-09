VIDEO: Man moved out Santa Rosa home just 5 days before it was destroyed by North Bay wildfire

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A man moved out of his Santa Rosa home just five days before it was destroyed by massive North Bay wildfires that have burned over 70,000 acres.

His old neighborhood in the Coffey Park neighborhood is completely destroyed with homes burned to the ground.

David Pillar says it is “absolutely surreal” that he got out just in the nick of time.

He came back to his old home Monday to help look for some cats his former roommates lost.

The neighborhood is just 1 or 2 miles from the City of Santa Rosa.

Watch the above video to see the full interview.

