VIDEO: National Weather Service discusses how wind is affecting massive North Bay fires

By Published:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The National Weather Service talked with KRON4 on Monday afternoon about how the wind is affecting the massive North Bay fires that have charred over 50,000 acres and destroyed 1,500 structures.

Brian Garcia is a warning coordinating meteorologist for the National Weather Service. He joined KRON4 Chief Meteorologist Brittney Shipp about the fire.

Watch the above video to see the full interview.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s