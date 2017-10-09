SANTA ROSA (KRON) — KRON4’s Stanley Roberts has been traveling around the North Bay assessing the destruction from the North Bay fires that have burned 70,000 acres.

The fires broke out overnight and have already killed 10 people.

Stanley Roberts reports from Santa Rosa.

Watch above to see the video report.

Total devastation dozens of homes look just like this. pic.twitter.com/2geSKvbNjG — Stanley Roberts (@SRobertsKRON4) October 10, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE:

>>MORE STORIES