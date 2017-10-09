VIDEO REPORT: KRON4’s Stanley Roberts describes devastating scene from North Bay fires

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — KRON4’s Stanley Roberts has been traveling around the North Bay assessing the destruction from the North Bay fires that have burned 70,000 acres.

The fires broke out overnight and have already killed 10 people.

Stanley Roberts reports from Santa Rosa.

Watch above to see the video report.

