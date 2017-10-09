NAPA (KRON) — Napa County, along with Sonoma County, has been hit hard by one of several devastating North Bay fires.

In all, the fires have destroyed over 70,000 acres and destroyed 1,500 structures.

There is no containment on Monday night.

KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe was in American Canyon on Monday night and got to see the destruction up close.

Watch the above video to see Rob’s full report.

