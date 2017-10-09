VIDEO REPORT: Santa Rosa man says it’s “unreal” his house is still standing after massive fire, others destroyed

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The massive fires in the North Bay have destroyed many neighborhoods in the region in less than 24 hours.

One of the hardest places hit is Santa Rosa’s Coffey Park neighborhood.

On Monday night, KRON4’s J.R. Stone talked to a Santa Rosa man who said it’s “unreal” his house is still standing, while others in the neighborhood are gone.

