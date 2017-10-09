SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The massive fires in the North Bay have destroyed many neighborhoods in the region in less than 24 hours.

One of the hardest places hit is Santa Rosa’s Coffey Park neighborhood.

On Monday night, KRON4’s J.R. Stone talked to a Santa Rosa man who said it’s “unreal” his house is still standing, while others in the neighborhood are gone.

Watch the above video to see the full interview.

