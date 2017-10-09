Rohnert Park faces evacuations in massive wildfire

ROHNERT PARK (KRON) — Rohnert Park is among the areas of Sonoma County being evacuated in a massive wildfire Monday.

There are fires actively burning east of Rohnert Park.

Here are the evacuation orders from the Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety:

Evacaution in G & H sections in now downgraded to voluntary

Voluntary evactuations are in effect for residents in the K section of Rohnert Park.

Evacuation centers available at: Burton Avenue Rec Center (7421 Burton Ave)

Faith Community Church (7352 Boris Ct)

RP Assembly of God Church (4695 Snyder Ln)

Sally Tomatoes (1100 Valley House Dr).

The Rohnert Park Animal Shelter is open and accepting animals.

