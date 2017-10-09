Rohnert Park faces evacuations in massive wildfire

ROHNERT PARK (KRON) — Rohnert Park is among the areas of Sonoma County being evacuated in a massive wildfire Monday.
There are fires actively burning east of Rohnert Park.
Here are the evacuation orders from the Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety:
- Evacaution in G & H sections in now downgraded to voluntary
- Voluntary evactuations are in effect for residents in the K section of Rohnert Park.
- Burton Avenue Rec Center (7421 Burton Ave)
- Faith Community Church (7352 Boris Ct)
- RP Assembly of God Church (4695 Snyder Ln)
- Sally Tomatoes (1100 Valley House Dr).
Evacuation centers available at:
The Rohnert Park Animal Shelter is open and accepting animals.
