SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Coffey Park in Santa Rosa is basically wiped out in the massive Atlas fire.

On Monday night, KRON4’s Justine Waldman shares the story of one family who escaped the fast-moving fire.

The fire ripped through a development in Santa Rosa, leaving devastation in its wake.

Homes are smoldering, and cars are burnt and melted. All that is standing are the stone fire chimneys.

KRON4 spoke with one family who lost everything. As the fire moved towards them last night, they ran for their lives.

It is an eerie and sad sight to see.

Even through gray smoke still thick in the air, you can see the destruction.

The man KRON4 spoke with who escaped the fire is happy to be alive and is not sure, like so many others, where he will go from here.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE:

>>MORE STORIES