VIDEO: Santa Rosa family loses everything in massive fire

By and Published: Updated:

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — Coffey Park in Santa Rosa is basically wiped out in the massive fire.

On Monday night, KRON4’s Justine Waldman shares the story of one family who escaped the fast-moving fire.

The fire ripped through a development in Santa Rosa, leaving devastation in its wake.

Homes are smoldering, and cars are burnt and melted. All that is standing are the stone fire chimneys.

KRON4 spoke with one family who lost everything. As the fire moved towards them last night, they ran for their lives.

It is an eerie and sad sight to see.

Even though gray smoke still thick in the air, you can see the destruction.

The man KRON4 spoke with who escaped the fire is happy to be alive and is not sure, like so many others, where he will go from here.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s