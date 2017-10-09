VIDEO: Santa Rosa trailer parks suffer in firestorm

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Trailer park residents in California wine country had little time to escape before flames destroyed their homes.

Nancy Cook said Monday that her dogs alerted her to the wildfire that quickly came blowing over a hill early in the morning and ignited trees in the Journey’s End trailer park in Santa Rosa.

KRON4’s Will Tran was at the Coddingtown Mobile Home Park where he said that many mobiles homes there were damaged.

The fire is one of the most destructive of more than a dozen in the region.

Cook says she pounded on neighbors’ doors before fleeing with her husband, dogs and medications.

She and other residents didn’t have time to round up their cats and had to leave them behind in their haste. Some fled in their pajamas and left their wallets.

One person had to abandon a classic hotrod car that burned.

Cook says she thinks everyone in the over-55 community escaped, though most residents lost everything they owned.

Breaking-many mobile homes destroyed at coddington mobile estates in Santa Rosa. Gas lines uncapped @kron4news pic.twitter.com/WdP5UUlEQN — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) October 9, 2017

