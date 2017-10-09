(KRON) — A wheelchair-bound woman is missing after her home was destroyed in the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa on Monday, according to her cousin.

“My cousin is missing!” Brittney Vinculado said on Facebook. “Her home was destroyed in Tubbs fire and she is wheelchair bound – PLEASE HELP!”

Vinculado says Christina Hanson’s father is in the hospital with third-degree burns.

The North Bay fires have destroyed over 70,000 acres, killed 10 people, and destroyed 1,500 homes.

