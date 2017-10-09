Wildfire burns Southern California homes

(AP) — A wind-driven wildfire has ignited homes in a Southern California subdivision.

TV news helicopters over the blaze in the Anaheim hills of eastern Orange County are showing several homes fully involved and flames spreading in others Monday afternoon.

Fire crews are scrambling to protect structures. Evacuations have been ordered for neighborhoods and two elementary schools.

The fire erupted during the fall’s first significant blast of Santa Ana winds, the seasonal gusts linked to some of the region’s worst wildfires.

In Northern California, wildfires overnight have destroyed at least 1,500 homes and commercial buildings, and 20,000 people have been evacuated.

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE:

>>MORE STORIES