Wildfire forces evacuations in Mendocino County

(KRON) A wildfire in Mendocino County is forcing evacuations.
This is from the Sheriff’s Department:
Shelters Open for fire evacuees – south of fire >> Ukiah High School; north of the fire >> Willits Community Center PLS RETWEET
— Mendocino Sheriff (@MendoSheriff) October 9, 2017
Fires in Mendocino Co. – In Redwood Valley, School Way from Hwy 101 has been closed.
Currently under EVACUATION ORDER:
East Rd & West Rd
— Mendocino Sheriff (@MendoSheriff) October 9, 2017
