Wildfires raging in Napa and Sonoma Counties

(KRON) A number of wildfires are raging across Napa and Sonoma counties.

From the City of Napa:

Advisory: Fire in Napa Co at Partrick Road, city resources on scene assisting. Evacuation center @ 2590 1st St.

From the Napa County Sheriff’s Department:

Advisory: Mandatory Evacuation of Circle Oaks West to Atlas Peak. Evacuate to the East and shelter at Calistoga Fairgrounds.

From the City of Napa:

Advisory: Crews on scene at major fire in Atlas Peak area. Stay clear of area. More info to follow.

From the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department:

Evacuations being ordered along Porter Creek, Petrified Forest, Franz Valley and Mountain Home Ranch Rd. If you live in that area, please evacuate and get to safety.

