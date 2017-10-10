2,000 homes, business destroyed in North Bay fires



(KRON) — Officials said Tuesday that at least 2,000 home and businesses have been destroyed in the fires raging in wine country.

12 people have been killed, 100 people were injured and 200 people are missing.

Authorities warned that all those figures were expected to climb in the coming days as more information is reported.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Chief Ken Pimlott says there are 16 fires burning throughout the region with another blaze in Orange County.

At least 4,000 personnel are helping fight the blazes.

The flames began late Sunday night and are still continuing to burn the North Bay.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates



NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE:

>>MORE STORIES