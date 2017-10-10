2,000 homes, business destroyed in North Bay fires

By Published: Updated:
Firefighters drive through the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa, Calif., looking for hotspots on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. An onslaught of wildfires across a wide swath of Northern California broke out almost simultaneously then grew exponentially, swallowing up properties from wineries to trailer parks and tearing through both tiny rural towns and urban subdivisions. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)


(KRON) — Officials said Tuesday that at least 2,000 home and businesses have been destroyed in the fires raging in wine country.

12 people have been killed, 100 people were injured and 200 people are missing.

Authorities warned that all those figures were expected to climb in the coming days as more information is reported.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Chief Ken Pimlott says there are 16 fires burning throughout the region with another blaze in Orange County.

At least 4,000 personnel are helping fight the blazes.

The flames began late Sunday night and are still continuing to burn the North Bay.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

NORTH BAY FIRE COVERAGE: 

>>MORE STORIES 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s