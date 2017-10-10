40-year-old man missing in North Bay fires

(KRON) — A KRON4 Viewer has reached out to us to help find a missing person in the North Bay fires.

Mike Grabo is a 40-year-old man who had blonde hair and blue eyes. He also has full arm sleeve tattoos, his back is tattooed and has one on his leg.

He has been missing since the fires started.

His friends tell KRON4 they have searched hospitals and evacuation centers but have had no luck.

240 people have been reported missing the in North Bay fires. At least 14 people have been killed.

