SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A 40-year-old man is missing after the Atlas Fire broke out in the North Bay on Sunday night, according to a KRON4 viewer.

Mike Grabow has full arm-sleeve tattoos, with tattoos also in his back and leg.

He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Friends have searched hospitals and evacuation centers but cannot find him.

