40-year-old Mike Grabow missing in North Bay Atlas Fire

By Published:

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A 40-year-old man is missing after the Atlas Fire broke out in the North Bay on Sunday night, according to a KRON4 viewer.

Mike Grabow has full arm-sleeve tattoos, with tattoos also in his back and leg.

He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Friends have searched hospitals and evacuation centers but cannot find him.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

