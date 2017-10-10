AMBER ALERT: 6-year-old girl abducted from San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — An amber alert is issued for a six-year-old girl who was abducted Monday night from San Leandro.

On the left is a picture of Malayia Davis-Booker.

She was taken just after 6:00 pm last night in San Leandro.

The little girl was last seen wearing a long-sleeve, navy blue and red dress with white leggings.

On the right is a picture of the suspect, 34-year-old Laquita Davis.

Davis was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jean pants.

She is described as being five feet, seven inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.

Police say she fled the scene on foot.

Police have not released more information.

