Atlas Fire: Mandatory evacuations ordered for Solano County’s Green Valley

SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) — Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for Solano County’s Green Valley due to the Atlas Fire.

The impacted area is the area west of Green Valley Road from Mason, north to Valley End Lane.

Here is a specific list of streets from Solano County Sheriff’s Office:

(Issued at 12:30 a.m.)

All streets off of Green Valley Road NORTH of Rockville Road (the 4 way stop)

All streets in Green Valley Estates WEST of Green Valley Road (Paseo Arboles / Via Vaquero)

All streets on the WEST side of Green Valley Road from Mason Rd to Valley End

All of Twin Sisters Road and roads off of Twin Sisters

All of Joyce Lane

The west side of Suisun Valley Road from the Napa County line south to Rockville Road

North of Rockville Road from Suisun Valley to Green Valley Road