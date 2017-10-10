Atlas Fire: Mandatory evacuations ordered for Solano County’s Green Valley

SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) — Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for Solano County’s Green Valley due to the Atlas Fire.
The impacted area is the area west of Green Valley Road from Mason, north to Valley End Lane.
Here is a specific list of streets from Solano County Sheriff’s Office:
(Issued at 12:30 a.m.)
- All streets off of Green Valley Road NORTH of Rockville Road (the 4 way stop)
- All streets in Green Valley Estates WEST of Green Valley Road (Paseo Arboles / Via Vaquero)
- All streets on the WEST side of Green Valley Road from Mason Rd to Valley End
- All of Twin Sisters Road and roads off of Twin Sisters
- All of Joyce Lane
- The west side of Suisun Valley Road from the Napa County line south to Rockville Road
- North of Rockville Road from Suisun Valley to Green Valley Road
This evacuation DOES NOT include any area within the Fairfield City limits**
An evacuation center is open at the Solano Community College, 4000 Suisun Valley Road, Fairfield, Building #1400.
Animals are not allowed inside the buildings**
Another evacuation center has opened at Allan Witt Park, 1741 W Texas St, Fairfield, CA 94533.
Only service animals are allowed at the facility**
There is still room available for evacuees at the Allan Witt Park, Sports Complex 1741 W Texas St, Fairfield, CA 94533.
A large animal evacuation center is open at the Solano County Fairgrounds in Vallejo at Gate 6.
Roads in the evacuated area are closed to through traffic except residents evacuating.
