Bay Area air polluted with smoke from North Bay firestorm

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — People all across the Bay Area are waking up to the smell of smoke once again Tuesday morning.

As wildfires continue to ravage thousands of acres in the North Bay, smoke is spreading throughout the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service tweeted this image showing the density of smoke.

5am GOES16 imagery highlights smoke and stratus. Black areas – thick, low lying smoke around fires. White areas- offshore marine stratus. pic.twitter.com/BGMhvPa5oO — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 10, 2017

It is especially heavy in areas directly affected by the fires.

the public is advised to stay inside and limit heavy outdoor activity in these conditions.

KRON4’s Maureen Kelly is in Napa reporting live from the Atlas Fire, where she is grateful to have a mask for protection.

