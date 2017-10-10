Bay Area air polluted with smoke from North Bay firestorm

By Published:
A wildfire moves closer to North Tustin homes along the 261 freeway in Tustin, Calif., Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Deadly wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through California wine country Monday, destroying 1,500 homes and businesses and sending thousands fleeing as flames raged unchecked through high-end resorts, grocery stores and tree-lined neighborhoods. (Cindy Yamanaka/The Orange County Register via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — People all across the Bay Area are waking up to the smell of smoke once again Tuesday morning.

As wildfires continue to ravage thousands of acres in the North Bay, smoke is spreading throughout the Bay Area.

The National Weather Service tweeted this image showing the density of smoke.

It is especially heavy in areas directly affected by the fires.

the public is advised to stay inside and limit heavy outdoor activity in these conditions.

KRON4’s Maureen Kelly is in Napa reporting live from the Atlas Fire, where she is grateful to have a mask for protection.

