Cal Fire: Lake County’s Sulphur Fire is 10% contained

LAKE COUNTY (KRON) — The Sulphur Fire burning in Lake County is now 10 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.
The wildfire is located off of Hwy 20 and Sulphur Bank Road near Clearlake Oaks.
The blaze has burned about 2,500 acres.
The Sulphur Fire is one of 17 fires burning across California.
#SulphurFire [update] off Hwy 20 and Sulphur Bank Road, Clearlake Oaks (Lake County) is now 2,500 acres and 10% contained. pic.twitter.com/UUrqGQMVl1
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 10, 2017
