Calistoga schools closed through end of the week

GLEN ELLEN, CA - OCTOBER 09: A flame from an open gas line illuminates grape vines in a vineyard during the Nuns fire on October 9, 2017 in Glen Ellen, California. Ten people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 1,500 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CALISTOGA (KRON) — There will be no school through the end of the week in Calistoga due to the raging North Bay fires.

The Calistoga Joint Unified School District announced Tuesday that they have canceled school for the rest of the week.

They are asking residents to check their website for further updates.



Napa Sonoma County fires

