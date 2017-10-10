Calistoga schools closed through end of the week

CALISTOGA (KRON) — There will be no school through the end of the week in Calistoga due to the raging North Bay fires.
The Calistoga Joint Unified School District announced Tuesday that they have canceled school for the rest of the week.
They are asking residents to check their website for further updates.
Napa Sonoma County fires
