Dangerous fire conditions, Red Flag Warning through Thursday

(KRON) — Dangerous fire conditions will continue across the Bay Area through Thursday.
The National Weather Service says Northeast winds will be between 15-30 miles an hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour.
Red Flag Warning w/ wind/low RH Wed-Thu…wind not as strong as Sun. Impacts over Sierra fthls not expected til ovrngt Wed. #CAFires #cawx pic.twitter.com/II1PSt8tA8
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 10, 2017
