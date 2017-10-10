NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — Neighborhood after neighborhood is being destroyed by the North Bay wildfires.
One place, in particular, is near the popular Silverado Country Club in Napa County.
KRON4’s Rob Fladeboe shows us the devastation as he drove through a neighborhood reduced to rubble.
Watch the above video to see the full tour.
