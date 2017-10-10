Elderly couple dies in Napa County’s Atlas Fire

By Published: Updated:

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — An elderly couple was killed in the Atlas Fire in Napa County, according to Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Tuesday that Charles Rippey, 100, and Sara Rippey, 98, have died in the fire.

At least 10 people have been killed in fires across the North Bay and 150 people are missing.

